Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW

(On right) U.S. Air Force Col. David A. Fazenbaker, 62nd Airlift Wing commander, salutes Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force commander, after taking command of the 62nd AW at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 15, 2021. The 62nd AW commander ensures the readiness of more than 2,400 active-duty and civilian personnel along with 40 permanently assigned C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to support worldwide combat and humanitarian airlift and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

