Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW [Image 3 of 5]

    Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force commander, presides over the 62nd Airlift Wing’s change of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 15, 2021. The 62nd AW’s mission is to execute global airlift, prepare for the demands of multi-domain operations in near-peer contested environments, and continually ensure force development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 14:14
    Photo ID: 6705395
    VIRIN: 210615-F-AO460-1013
    Resolution: 4096x2734
    Size: 374.88 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW
    Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW
    Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW
    Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW
    Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CoC
    change of command
    62nd Airlift Wing
    62 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT