U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force commander, presides over the 62nd Airlift Wing’s change of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 15, 2021. The 62nd AW’s mission is to execute global airlift, prepare for the demands of multi-domain operations in near-peer contested environments, and continually ensure force development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 14:14 Photo ID: 6705395 VIRIN: 210615-F-AO460-1013 Resolution: 4096x2734 Size: 374.88 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.