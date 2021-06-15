Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW

The 62nd Airlift Wing stands at parade rest during the 62 AW change of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 15, 2021. The 62 AW commander ensures the readiness of more than 2,400 active-duty and civilian personnel along with 40 permanently assigned C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to support worldwide combat and humanitarian airlift and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)

