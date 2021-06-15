Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW [Image 5 of 5]

    Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 62nd Airlift Wing stands at parade rest during the 62 AW change of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 15, 2021. The 62 AW commander ensures the readiness of more than 2,400 active-duty and civilian personnel along with 40 permanently assigned C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to support worldwide combat and humanitarian airlift and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CoC
    change of command
    62nd Airlift Wing
    62 AW

