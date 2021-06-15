The 62nd Airlift Wing stands at parade rest during the 62 AW change of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 15, 2021. The 62 AW commander ensures the readiness of more than 2,400 active-duty and civilian personnel along with 40 permanently assigned C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to support worldwide combat and humanitarian airlift and airdrop operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)
This work, Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
