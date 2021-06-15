U.S. Air Force Col. David A. Fazenbaker, 62nd Airlift Wing commander, addresses the wing during the change of command ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 15, 2021. Prior to taking over the 62nd AW, Fazenbaker was the 14th Flying Training Wing vice commander at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 14:14 Photo ID: 6705394 VIRIN: 210615-F-AO460-1015 Resolution: 4096x2925 Size: 322.96 KB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. David Fazenbaker takes the helm of 62 AW [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.