Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Maj. Lindsay Jones, a physician assistant at the 171st Medical Group, briefs the Pennsylvania National Guard senior leadership, June 22, 2021, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 12:49
|Photo ID:
|6705252
|VIRIN:
|200519-Z-OK627-1004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|14.12 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PA TAG Visits 171st Guardsmen [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
