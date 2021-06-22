Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Maj. Ben Hodgdon, a pilot at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, gives Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, a tour of the KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft cockpit during his visit to the 171st, June 22, 2021, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 12:49
|Photo ID:
|6705245
|VIRIN:
|210622-Z-OK627-1047
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|7.36 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PA TAG Visits 171st Guardsmen [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
