PA TAG Visits 171st Guardsmen

Pennsylvania National Guardsman, Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, speaks with Guardsmen of the 171st Air Refueling during his visit at the 171st, June 22, 2021, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

