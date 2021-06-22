Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA TAG Visits 171st Guardsmen [Image 11 of 13]

    PA TAG Visits 171st Guardsmen

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Wockenfuss 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Connor McKenzie, emergency management specialist at the 171st Civil Engineer Squadron, describes a M4 JCAD, joint chemical agent detector, to Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, during his visit at the 171st, June 22, 2021, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. A JCAD is one of the many tools inside the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) response trailer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 12:49
    Photo ID: 6705251
    VIRIN: 210622-Z-OK627-1064
    Resolution: 5716x4573
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    This work, PA TAG Visits 171st Guardsmen [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Zoe Wockenfuss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Pittsburgh
    TAG
    PAANG
    171ARW

