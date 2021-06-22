PA TAG Visits 171st Guardsmen

Pennsylvania Air National Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Connor McKenzie, emergency management specialist at the 171st Civil Engineer Squadron, describes a M4 JCAD, joint chemical agent detector, to Maj. Gen. Mark J. Schindler, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, during his visit at the 171st, June 22, 2021, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania. A JCAD is one of the many tools inside the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) response trailer. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe M. Wockenfuss)

