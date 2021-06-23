CFAS MLC, IHA, and MC Employees Receive Vaccine

Cmdr. Kyle Dohm, officer in charge of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, gives Tomiaki Okumura, chief of Sasebo Defense Office, Ministry of Defense, a tour of vaccine distribution at CFAS’s Showboat Theater. With Government of Japan authorization, CFAS began administering vaccines to Master Labor Contract, Indirect Hire Agreement, and Mariner’s Contract employees employed on the base, June 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

