    CFAS MLC, IHA, and MC Employees Receive Vaccine [Image 3 of 10]

    CFAS MLC, IHA, and MC Employees Receive Vaccine

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Katoshi Yamaguchi, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Fire Department, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospitalman David Manes, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, during vaccine distribution at CFAS’s Showboat Theater. With Government of Japan authorization, CFAS began administering vaccines to Master Labor Contract, Indirect Hire Agreement, and Mariner’s Contract employees employed on the base, June 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS MLC, IHA, and MC Employees Receive Vaccine [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    Vaccine
    MLC
    Master Labor Contract
    IHA
    COVID-19

