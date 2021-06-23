CFAS MLC, IHA, and MC Employees Receive Vaccine

Yuki Tajima, an employee at Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division (NMCPACEAD) Unit Sasebo, Japan, speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Tony Richards, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, prior to receiving the Moderna COVID-19 during vaccine distribution at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Showboat Theater. With Government of Japan authorization, CFAS began administering vaccines to Master Labor Contract, Indirect Hire Agreement, and Mariner’s Contract employees, June 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

