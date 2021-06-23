Saori Ookawachi, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s (CFAS) Ship Repair Facility, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Jackson, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka Branch Health Clinic Sasebo, during vaccine distribution at CFAS’s Showboat Theater. With Government of Japan authorization, CFAS began administering vaccines to Master Labor Contract, Indirect Hire Agreement, and Mariner’s Contract employees employed on the base, June 23. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 05:43 Photo ID: 6704781 VIRIN: 210623-N-HI376-1074 Resolution: 4057x2898 Size: 2.34 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS MLC, IHA, and MC Employees Receive Vaccine [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.