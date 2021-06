Soldiers from the Slovakian Armed forces, provides security after conduct air assaults operations from a UH-60 Black Hawk from 2nd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st CAB in Lešť military training, Slovakia on June 19 during exercise Slovak Shield. Slovak Shield is a Slovakian Armed forces led exercise that bring allies from across the NATO, including Czechia, Hungary, Poland and the United States. The principal aim of this year's iteration is to increase the level of training and interoperability between the Slovak Armed Forces and NATO Allies.(Photo Courtesy of Slovakia Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 03:42 Photo ID: 6704674 VIRIN: 210619-A-OS832-076 Resolution: 960x640 Size: 144.02 KB Location: ZVOLEN, SK Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade participates in Slovak Shield Exercise [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.