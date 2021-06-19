Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade participates in Slovak Shield Exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    1st Combat Aviation Brigade participates in Slovak Shield Exercise

    ZVOLEN, SLOVAKIA

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the Slovakian Armed forces, conduct air assault operations from a UH-60 Black Hawk from 2nd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st CAB in Lešť military training, Slovakia on June. 19. Slovak Shield is a Slovakian Armed forces led exercise that bring allies from across the NATO, including Czechia, Hungary, Poland and the United States. The principal aim of this year's iteration is to increase the level of training and interoperability between the Slovak Armed Forces and NATO Allies.(Photo Courtesy of Slovakia Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2021
    VIRIN: 210619-A-OS832-378
    Location: ZVOLEN, SK 
