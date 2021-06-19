An AH-64 "Apache" helicopter from 2nd Battalion, 1st Aviation Regiment, 1st CAB provides air support in Lešť military training, Slovakia on June. 19 during exercise Slovak Shield. Slovak Shield is a Slovakian Armed forces led exercise that bring allies from across the NATO, including Czechia, Hungary, Poland and the United States. The principal aim of this year's iteration is to increase the level of training and interoperability between the Slovak Armed Forces and NATO Allies.(Photo Courtesy of Slovakia Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 03:42 Photo ID: 6704672 VIRIN: 210619-A-OS832-598 Resolution: 960x640 Size: 48.85 KB Location: ZVOLEN, SK Hometown: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade participates in Slovak Shield Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.