U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Combs, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf briefs Col. Randy I. Lau, commander of 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team on an Engagement Area Development Company Defense lane June 9, 2020 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Prior to the execution of XCTC 21-01, 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade, First Army West and ARNG-OGW established 24 training lanes to meet Lau’s specific training objectives. Each lane was built to access the 79th IBCT’s combat proficiency and prepare the unit for further training at Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana. Each lane is managed by a Lane OCT who is responsible for overseeing the scheme of maneuver of the lane and ensures all safety precautions are maintained. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 03:34 Photo ID: 6704655 VIRIN: 210609-Z-RF672-1015 Resolution: 1836x1221 Size: 2.41 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.