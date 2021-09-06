Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01 [Image 4 of 4]

    Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis 

    Operations Group Wolf

    U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Combs, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf briefs Col. Randy I. Lau, commander of 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team on an Engagement Area Development Company Defense lane June 9, 2020 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. Prior to the execution of XCTC 21-01, 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade, First Army West and ARNG-OGW established 24 training lanes to meet Lau’s specific training objectives. Each lane was built to access the 79th IBCT’s combat proficiency and prepare the unit for further training at Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana. Each lane is managed by a Lane OCT who is responsible for overseeing the scheme of maneuver of the lane and ensures all safety precautions are maintained. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 03:34
    Photo ID: 6704655
    VIRIN: 210609-Z-RF672-1015
    Resolution: 1836x1221
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    INNG
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    ARNG
    Operations Group Wolf
    XCTC 21-01
    Observe Coach Trainer

