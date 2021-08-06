U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Stephen Spencer, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf briefs Col. John G. Schwemmer, 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade on a Movement to Contact lane June 8, 2020 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. ARNG-OGW provided additional OCTs to 189th CATB, First Army West during their partnership training with 79th Brigade Combat Team. Prior to the execution of XCTC 21-01, 189th CATB and OGW established 24 training lanes to meet the 79th IBCT’s specific training objectives. OCTs perform lane briefs prior to the execution of training to build a conducive understanding of the lane’s collective tasks and scheme of maneuver. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 03:34 Photo ID: 6704653 VIRIN: 210608-Z-RF672-1013 Resolution: 1944x1285 Size: 2.59 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.