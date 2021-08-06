U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Stephen Spencer, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf briefs Col. John G. Schwemmer, 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade on a Movement to Contact lane June 8, 2020 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. ARNG-OGW provided additional OCTs to 189th CATB, First Army West during their partnership training with 79th Brigade Combat Team. Prior to the execution of XCTC 21-01, 189th CATB and OGW established 24 training lanes to meet the 79th IBCT’s specific training objectives. OCTs perform lane briefs prior to the execution of training to build a conducive understanding of the lane’s collective tasks and scheme of maneuver. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 03:34
|Photo ID:
|6704653
|VIRIN:
|210608-Z-RF672-1013
|Resolution:
|1944x1285
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
