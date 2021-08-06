Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01

U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Stephen Spencer, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Operations Group Wolf briefs Col. John G. Schwemmer, commander of 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade, on a Movement to Contact lane June 8, 2020 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. ARNG-OGW provided additional OCTs to 189th CATB, First Army West during their partnership training with 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. OCTs perform lane briefs prior to the execution of training to enhance a shared understanding between adjucant units of the 79th IBCT training objects. Each lane is managed by a Lane OCT who is responsible for overseeing the scheme of maneuver of the lane and ensures all safety precautions are maintained. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

Date Taken: 06.08.2021
Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US