    Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01 [Image 3 of 4]

    Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis 

    Operations Group Wolf

    U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Stephen Spencer, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Operations Group Wolf briefs Col. John G. Schwemmer, commander of 189th Combined Arms Training Brigade, on a Movement to Contact lane June 8, 2020 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. ARNG-OGW provided additional OCTs to 189th CATB, First Army West during their partnership training with 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. OCTs perform lane briefs prior to the execution of training to enhance a shared understanding between adjucant units of the 79th IBCT training objects. Each lane is managed by a Lane OCT who is responsible for overseeing the scheme of maneuver of the lane and ensures all safety precautions are maintained. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 03:34
    Photo ID: 6704654
    VIRIN: 210608-Z-RF672-1014
    Resolution: 1604x1177
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    INNG
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    ARNG
    Operations Group Wolf
    XCTC 21-01
    Observe Coach Trainer

