Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01

U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Stephen Spencer, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf practices a Movement to Contact lane brief June 8, 2020 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. ARNG-OGW provided additional OCTs to 189th CATB, First Army West during their partnership training with 79th Brigade Combat Team. OCTs perform lane briefs prior to the execution of training to framework the lane’s scheme of maneuver, collective training tasks, exercise rules of engagement, and safety precautions. Each lane was specifically built to meet the 79th IBCT Commander Col. Randy I. Lau’s training objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

