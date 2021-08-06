Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01 [Image 1 of 4]

    Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis 

    Operations Group Wolf

    U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Stephen Spencer, Observer, Controller, Trainer, with Army National Guard Operations Group Wolf practices a Movement to Contact lane brief June 8, 2020 during eXportable Combat Training Capability 21-01 at Fort Hunter Liggett, California. ARNG-OGW provided additional OCTs to 189th CATB, First Army West during their partnership training with 79th Brigade Combat Team. OCTs perform lane briefs prior to the execution of training to framework the lane’s scheme of maneuver, collective training tasks, exercise rules of engagement, and safety precautions. Each lane was specifically built to meet the 79th IBCT Commander Col. Randy I. Lau’s training objectives. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Staff Sgt. Amberlee Boverhuis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 03:34
    Photo ID: 6704652
    VIRIN: 210608-Z-RF672-1012
    Resolution: 1928x1333
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Amberlee Boverhuis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01
    Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01
    Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01
    Operations Group Wolf conducts lane briefs at XCTC 21-01

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INNG
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    ARNG
    Operations Group Wolf
    XCTC 21-01
    Observe Coach Trainer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT