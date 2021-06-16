Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 Conducts Mass Casualty Drill During CPX-4 [Image 9 of 9]

    NMCB-3 Conducts Mass Casualty Drill During CPX-4

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210616-N-TP832-1246 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 16, 2021) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Eric Gallagher, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jackson Moede, and Lt. Anthony Adeosun, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3’s medical department, track the status of simulated casualties during a mass casualty scenario as part of Command Post Exercise 4 on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Mass Casualty Drill
    NMCB THREE
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

