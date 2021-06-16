NMCB-3 Conducts Mass Casualty Drill During CPX-4

210616-N-TP832-1246 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 16, 2021) Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Eric Gallagher, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jackson Moede, and Lt. Anthony Adeosun, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3’s medical department, track the status of simulated casualties during a mass casualty scenario as part of Command Post Exercise 4 on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US by PO1 Michael Lopez