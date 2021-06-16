Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB-3 Conducts Mass Casualty Drill During CPX-4 [Image 2 of 9]

    NMCB-3 Conducts Mass Casualty Drill During CPX-4

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210616-N-TP832-1021 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 16, 2021) Construction Electrician Constructionman Jean Corellaquiros, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, applies a tourniquet to a simulated casualty during a mass casualty scenario as part of Command Post Exercise 4 on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Mass Casualty Drill
    NMCB THREE
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

