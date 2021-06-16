210616-N-TP832-1200 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 16, 2021) Construction Mechanic Constructionman Braden Hembd and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jackson Moede, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, carry a simulated casualty to a medical evacuation point during a mass casualty scenario as part of Command Post Exercise 4 on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 17:32 Photo ID: 6704232 VIRIN: 210616-N-TP832-1200 Resolution: 4287x2853 Size: 1.46 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB-3 Conducts Mass Casualty Drill During CPX-4 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.