210616-N-TP832-1090 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (June 16, 2021) Builder 3rd Class Riley Harrison and Construction Mechanic Constructionman Braden Hembd, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3, carry a simulated casualty to a medical evacuation point during a mass casualty scenario as part of Command Post Exercise 4 on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 17:32
|Photo ID:
|6704230
|VIRIN:
|210616-N-TP832-1090
|Resolution:
|3913x2604
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB-3 Conducts Mass Casualty Drill During CPX-4 [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
