Soldiers of the 412 Theater Engineer Command (TEC) conduct vehicle movement operations in support of a combined, joint exercise.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 16:39
|Photo ID:
|6704123
|VIRIN:
|210619-A-BT678-247
|Resolution:
|2996x1519
|Size:
|457.11 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 412 TEC conduct night operations. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Engineer Elements Prep for New Theater
LEAVE A COMMENT