    865 FEST-A Soldiers planning ahead [Image 3 of 4]

    865 FEST-A Soldiers planning ahead

    UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jared Bounds 

    412th Theater Engineer Command

    Soldiers of the 865 Forward Engineer Support Team - Advance (FEST-A) conduct planning operations in support of a combined, joint exercise.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 16:39
    Photo ID: 6704122
    VIRIN: 210622-A-BT678-092
    Resolution: 3360x2240
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 865 FEST-A Soldiers planning ahead [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jared Bounds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    engineers
    412 TEC
    865 FEST-A
    USARPACOM

