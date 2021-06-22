865 FEST-A Soldiers working

Soldiers of the 865 Forward Engineer Support Team - Advance (FEST-A) conduct planning operations in support of a combined, joint exercise.
|06.22.2021
|06.22.2021 16:39
|6704121
|210622-A-BT678-011
|3360x2240
|2.82 MB
|US
|1
|0
Engineer Elements Prep for New Theater
