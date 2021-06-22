JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response

210622-N-PC620-0080

FORT LEE, Va. (June 22, 2021) Randy Hall, the Joint Task Force Civil Support commander’s action group leader, guides Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Lundberg onto a C-17 Globemaster III load trainer during Exercise Lightning Response on Fort Lee, Virginia, June 22, 2021. The exercise consists of a joint operations center and a deployment readiness exercise to ensure the command's capability to deploy multiple incident support teams in support of a CBRN or all-hazards DSCA event. The exercise also validates new standard operating procedures and allows the command to rehearse deployment and staff operations during contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

