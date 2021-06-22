210622-N-PC620-0015

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (June 22, 2021) Air Force Maj. Lyndel Miller, the forward command element (FCE) convoy commander assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support, gives FCE personnel a convoy safety brief before departing Fort Eustis, Virginia during Exercise Lightning Response, June 22, 2021. The exercise consists of a joint operations center and a deployment readiness exercise to ensure the command's capability to deploy multiple incident support teams in support of a CBRN or all-hazards DSCA event. The exercise also validates new standard operating procedures and allows the command to rehearse deployment and staff operations during contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 15:20 Photo ID: 6703927 VIRIN: 210622-N-PC620-0015 Resolution: 6007x4291 Size: 1.15 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.