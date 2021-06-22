210622-N-PC620-0027

FORT LEE, Va. (June 22, 2021) Tim Fahey, the Joint Task Force Civil Support joint movement center division chief, middle, gives a safety brief to forward command element personnel prior to air load training on Fort Lee, Virginia during Exercise Lightning Response, June 22, 2021. The exercise consists of a joint operations center and a deployment readiness exercise to ensure the command's capability to deploy multiple incident support teams in support of a CBRN or all-hazards DSCA event. The exercise also validates new standard operating procedures and allows the command to rehearse deployment and staff operations during contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 15:20 Photo ID: 6703928 VIRIN: 210622-N-PC620-0027 Resolution: 5434x3881 Size: 1.05 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.