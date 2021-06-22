Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response [Image 3 of 8]

    JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210622-N-PC620-0068
    FORT LEE, Va. (June 22, 2021) Randy Hall, the Joint Task Force Civil Support commander’s action group leader, left, guides a forward command element vehicle as it backs onto a C-17 Globemaster III load trainer on Fort Lee, Virginia during Exercise Lightning Response, June 22, 2021. The exercise consists of a joint operations center and a deployment readiness exercise to ensure the command's capability to deploy multiple incident support teams in support of a CBRN or all-hazards DSCA event. The exercise also validates new standard operating procedures and allows the command to rehearse deployment and staff operations during contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 15:20
    Photo ID: 6703929
    VIRIN: 210622-N-PC620-0068
    Resolution: 6042x4028
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response
    JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response
    JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response
    JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response
    JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response
    JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response
    JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response
    JTF-CS Conducts Exercise Lightning Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    Lightning Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT