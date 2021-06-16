Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 [Image 9 of 9]

    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 16, 2021. RF-A is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise designed to provide U.S. and allied forces realistic air combat training for which enhances joint and bilateral interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

