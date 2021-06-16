An F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 16, 2021. RF-A is a Pacific Air Forces-directed field training exercise designed to provide U.S. and allied forces realistic air combat training for which enhances joint and bilateral interoperability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 01:10
|Photo ID:
|6702575
|VIRIN:
|210616-F-BZ793-1909
|Resolution:
|4694x3134
|Size:
|11.95 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT