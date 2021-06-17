An F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 at Eielson AFB, Alaska, June 17, 2021. RF-A reinforces the United States' continued commitment to the region as a Paciic nation, leader and power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)
This work, F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
