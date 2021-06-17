Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 [Image 6 of 9]

    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon flies over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 at Eielson AFB, Alaska, June 17, 2021. RF-A reinforces the United States' continued commitment to the region as a Paciic nation, leader and power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 01:10
    Photo ID: 6702571
    VIRIN: 210617-F-BZ793-1125
    Resolution: 2776x1853
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2
    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2
    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2
    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2
    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2
    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2
    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2
    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2
    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Red Flag Alaska
    ReadyAF
    Red Flag Alaska 21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT