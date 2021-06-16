Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 [Image 7 of 9]

    F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and A-10 Thunderbolt II's assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, wait for takeoff during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 16, 2021. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 01:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Red Flag Alaska
    ReadyAF
    Red Flag Alaska 21-2

