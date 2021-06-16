F-16s soar during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2

F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, and A-10 Thunderbolt II's assigned to the 25th Fighter Squadron, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, wait for takeoff during Red Flag-Alaska 21-2 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 16, 2021. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

Date Taken: 06.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 Location: AK, US by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov