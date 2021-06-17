Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    35th Mission Support Group Change of Command

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David L. McCleese, incoming 35th Mission Support Group commander, gives remarks during a 35th MSG change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2021. The 35th MSG is responsible for safeguarding and maintaining the Misawa Air Base infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.22.2021 01:44
    Photo ID: 6702570
    VIRIN: 210617-F-TG061-1092
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Mission Support Group
    Change of Command

