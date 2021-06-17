U.S. Air Force Col. David L. McCleese, incoming 35th Mission Support Group commander, gives remarks during a 35th MSG change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2021. The 35th MSG is responsible for safeguarding and maintaining the Misawa Air Base infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 01:44 Photo ID: 6702570 VIRIN: 210617-F-TG061-1092 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.