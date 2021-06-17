U.S. Air Force Col. David L. McCleese, incoming 35th Mission Support Group commander, gives remarks during a 35th MSG change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2021. The 35th MSG is responsible for safeguarding and maintaining the Misawa Air Base infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2021 01:44
|Photo ID:
|6702570
|VIRIN:
|210617-F-TG061-1092
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
35th Mission Support Group Change of Command
