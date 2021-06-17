U.S. Air Force Col. William L. Bernhard, outgoing 35th Mission Support Group commander, relinquishes command during the 35th MSG change of command ceremony at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 17, 2021. Bernhard was responsible for leading the 35th MSG which consists of six diverse squadrons with more than 1,800 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Grace Nichols)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Date Posted: 06.22.2021 01:44 Photo ID: 6702569 VIRIN: 210617-F-TG061-1079 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 2.24 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Mission Support Group Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.