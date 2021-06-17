35th Mission Support Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. William L. Bernhard relinquished command of the 35th Mission Support Group to Col. David L. McCleese during the 35th MSG change of command ceremony in Hangar 949, at Misawa Air Base, June 17, 2021.



Bernhard served as the 35th MSG commander since July 2019. He will next be assigned as the United States Africa Command deputy national cryptologic representative.



Previously, McCleese worked as the director, logistics, engineering and force protection for Fifth Air Force, Yokota Air Base, Japan.



“To my new boss Col. Friedel, thank you so much for this opportunity to lead airmen in this,” said McCleese. “The most important mission in our nation's most important ally in America’s priority theatre."



The 35th MSG consists of the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron, 35th Contracting Squadron, 35th Communications Squadron, 35th Support Squadron, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron and the 35th Security Forces Squadron.



“Lt. Col. Bradley and the MSG team, thank you for all you do. I’m thrilled to join you in our mission,” said McCleese. “Now let’s get back to work.”



The 35th MSG mission is to deliver agile and effective combat/mission support by having a sharp, crisp, professional team… doing their job... whenever and wherever.

