    USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) heave a line during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

