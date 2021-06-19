USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Edison Crafts, from Poway, Calif., handles line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

