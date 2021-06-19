Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alma Guerrero, from Von Ormy, Texas, and Seaman Recruit Anna Schumacher, from Hebron Kan., “fake-out” line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) to the Lewis and Clark class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 23:08
|Photo ID:
|6702552
|VIRIN:
|210619-N-FO714-1040
|Resolution:
|6088x3977
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT