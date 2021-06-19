USS Benfold Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Parker Covert, from Saukville, Wis., fires a messenger line from aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) to the Lewis and Clark class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6) during a replenishment-at-sea, while Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Alexander Hess, from Fort Wayne, Ind., observes. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 23:08
|Photo ID:
|6702548
|VIRIN:
|210619-N-FO714-1017
|Resolution:
|2943x3752
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
