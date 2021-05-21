Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat Center Environmental Affairs rehabilitates injured desert tortoise [Image 12 of 12]

    Combat Center Environmental Affairs rehabilitates injured desert tortoise

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Dr. Brian Henen, ecologist, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Environmental Affairs Division, holds Zip-Tie, an injured desert tortoise, at the Tortoise Research and Captive Rearing Site at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 21, 2021. The TRCRS run by the MCAGCC Environmental Affairs Directorate is a part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

    Stewardship
    Environment
    Desert Tortoise
    Turtle Research and Captive Rearing Site
    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Environmental Affairs Division
    Turtle Island Conservation and Research Center

