Combat Center Environmental Affairs rehabilitates injured desert tortoise

Dr. Brian Henen, ecologist, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Environmental Affairs Division, holds Zip-Tie, an injured desert tortoise, at the Tortoise Research and Captive Rearing Site at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 21, 2021. The TRCRS run by the MCAGCC Environmental Affairs Directorate is a part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

Date Taken: 05.21.2021
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
by LCpl Joshua Sechser