Dr. Brian Henen, ecologist, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Environmental Affairs Division, holds Zip-Tie, an injured desert tortoise, at the Tortoise Research and Captive Rearing Site at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 21, 2021. The TRCRS run by the MCAGCC Environmental Affairs Directorate is a part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2021 22:30
|Photo ID:
|6702527
|VIRIN:
|210521-M-IB436-1364
|Resolution:
|4822x3215
|Size:
|6.66 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Center Environmental Affairs rehabilitates injured desert tortoise [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS
