Combat Center Environmental Affairs rehabilitates injured desert tortoise

Peter Woodman, Tortoise Biologist, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Environmental Affairs Division, prepares an x-ray for Zip-Tie, an injured desert tortoise, at the Tortoise Research and Captive Rearing Site at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 21, 2021. The TRCRS run by the MCAGCC Environmental Affairs Directorate is a part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

Date Taken: 05.21.2021
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US