Combat Center Environmental Affairs rehabilitates injured desert tortoise

Dr. Shannon DiRuzzo (left), veterinarian, and Dr. Peter Praschag (right), veterinarian, both with Turtle Island Conservation and Research Center, discuss a desert tortoise’s injury with Dr. Brian Henen, ecologist, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Environmental Affairs Division, at the Tortoise Research and Captive Rearing Site at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 21, 2021. The TRCRS run by the MCAGCC Environmental Affairs Directorate is a part of the Marine Corps’ commitment to environmental stewardship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

