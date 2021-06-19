210619-N-DA827-001 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 19, 2021) Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. 7th Special Forces Group leave the pier with members of the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, the Belize Coast Guard and the Jamaican Coast Guard to run pinch and boarding maneuvers in the Demerara River during Tradewinds, June 19, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 19:58 Photo ID: 6702456 VIRIN: 210619-N-DA827-001 Resolution: 4913x3509 Size: 2.1 MB Location: GEORGETOWN, GY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tradewinds 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by LT Elizabeth Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.