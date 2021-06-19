Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tradewinds 2021 [Image 4 of 5]

    Tradewinds 2021

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen 

    210619-N-DA827-008 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 19, 2021) Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. 7th Special Forces Group work with members of the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, the Belize Coast Guard and the Jamaican Coast Guard as they run pinch and boarding maneuvers in the Demerara River during Tradewinds, June 19, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tradewinds 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by LT Elizabeth Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

