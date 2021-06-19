210619-N-DA827-053 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 19, 2021) Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. 7th Special Forces Group, Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, Belize Coast Guard and Jamaican Coast Guard pass the Royal Netherlands Coast Guard Cutter Jaguar (P810) and the Guyana Defence Force Ship Essequibo (1026) during Tradewinds, June 19, 2021. Tradewinds 2021 is a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Elizabeth Allen/Released)

