Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tradewinds 2021 [Image 1 of 5]

    Tradewinds 2021

    GEORGETOWN, GUYANA

    06.21.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Cheryl Collins 

    SOUTHCOM Leadership

    210621-N-FB085-005 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 21, 2021) U.S. Navy Logistical Specialist 1st Class Courtney Anderson, from Monroe, La., is a reserve member of U.S. Southern Command, working with the Department of State Military Liaison Office in Guyana, and is responsible for the logistical planning of the mission of Tradewinds 2021, a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2021
    Date Posted: 06.21.2021 19:58
    Photo ID: 6702452
    VIRIN: 210621-N-FB085-005
    Resolution: 731x1024
    Size: 168.61 KB
    Location: GEORGETOWN, GY 
    Hometown: MONROE, LA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tradewinds 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tradewinds 2021
    Tradewinds 2021
    Tradewinds 2021
    Tradewinds 2021
    Tradewinds 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Reservist Supports Tradewinds Mission in Guyana

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY RESERVE
    SOUTHCOM
    TRADEWINDS
    TRADEWINDS21
    TRADEWINDS2021
    TRADEWINDS GUYANA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT