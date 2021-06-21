210621-N-FB085-005 GEORGETOWN, Guyana (June 21, 2021) U.S. Navy Logistical Specialist 1st Class Courtney Anderson, from Monroe, La., is a reserve member of U.S. Southern Command, working with the Department of State Military Liaison Office in Guyana, and is responsible for the logistical planning of the mission of Tradewinds 2021, a U.S. Southern Command sponsored Caribbean security-focused exercise in the ground, air, sea, and cyber domains, working with partner nations to conduct joint, combined and interagency training, focused on increasing regional cooperation and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins/Released)

