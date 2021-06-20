Wrench Turning

Sgt. Jefferson Prince with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, tightens a locking mechanism to hold vehicles on a rail car at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Yermo Annex, California, June 20, 2021. The Mississippi National Guard Maneuver Area Training Equipment Sites rail team are scheduled to load nearly 1,000 vehicles at Yermo for transportation back to their home states following a National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California.(Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)
06.20.2021
06.21.2021 21:10
6702444
210620-A-TR103-905
6720x4480
13.45 MB
|Location:
BARSTOW, CA, US
0
0
