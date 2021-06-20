Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wrench Turning [Image 4 of 4]

    Wrench Turning

    BARSTOW, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Jefferson Prince with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, tightens a locking mechanism to hold vehicles on a rail car at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Yermo Annex, California, June 20, 2021. The Mississippi National Guard Maneuver Area Training Equipment Sites rail team are scheduled to load nearly 1,000 vehicles at Yermo for transportation back to their home states following a National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California.(Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wrench Turning [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Benjamin Tomlinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

