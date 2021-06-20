Soldiers with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard, secure vehicles onto rail cars at the Marine Corps Logistics Base Yermo Annex, California, June 20, 2021. The Mississippi National Guard Maneuver Area Training Equipment Sites rail team is scheduled to load nearly 1000 vehicles at Yermo for transportation back to their home states following a National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California.(Mississippi National Guard photo by Spc. Benjamin Tomlinson)

